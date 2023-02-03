Elina’s Dream Diamond Tour Of Odisha at Reliance Jewels

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jewels, India’s leading fine jewellery brand, today announced ‘Elina’s Dream Diamond Tour of Odisha’atits showrooms as it continues to enthrall patrons with its design excellence over last 15 years. To celebrate the bond with Odisha and offer its patrons a special experience, Reliance Jewels unveiled “ELINA’S DREAM DIAMOND TOUR” OF ODISHA contest (https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn4SH0Kj5iP/) wherein the lucky winners from Odisha got invited to an exclusive Meet & Greet with the stunning actress ELINA SAMANTARAY and be a part of many engaging activities.

Reliance Jewels, with special focus on jewellery design complemented with impeccable quality and pricing, offers customers a wide range of BIS hallmarked Gold & Internationally certified Diamond Jewellery along with Silver & Platinum. The diamond collection encompasses a wide range of necklace, necklace sets, earrings, rings, pendants, bangles and bracelets with beautiful diamonds for every occasion, age group and budget. The Diamond Collection includes designs for every need from weddings to parties, festivals to birthday & anniversary celebrations, gifting options to designs for kids, exquisite jewellery for men to light weight & work wear jewellery for women.

Talking about ELINA’S DREAM DIAMOND TOUR OF ODISHA, Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “Odisha as a market has been very close to us. As we celebrate 15 years of Reliance Jewels, we can proudly say that we have established a strong presence in the state of Odisha, with 17 stores across 12 cities, which is one of the largest network amongst the Jewellery retailers in Odisha. This was only possible due to the enormous trust, loyalty, and patronage that our customers have instilled in us over the years. “

Elina, an ardent lover of diamonds, has been mesmerized by the stunning gold and diamond jewellery designs at Reliance Jewels. Talking about the association with Reliance Jewels Elina Samantaray said,“The moment I stepped into the Reliance Jewels store inBhubaneswar, I was captivated by the breathtaking display of exquisite jewellery& instantly fell in love with it. The Dream Diamond tour with Reliance Jewels is truly a dream come true. I’m proud to be a part of this incredible journey as it’s an opportunity for me to interact with the people of Odisha and share my love for diamonds with them. The excitement only doubles as I get a chance to visit Reliance Jewels showrooms across Odisha & indulge in a spectacular diamond experience. My personal favorites have been the contemporary diamond designs from Utkala&Mahalaya collection and some traditional gold designs which are timeless, elegant and perfect for every style.”

“ELINA’S DREAM DIAMOND TOUR” OF ODISHA will be conducted across 5 key cities, where Elina will be visiting 5 Reliance Jewels stores at Bhubaneswar, Chandrasekharpur, Cuttack, Angul, Brahmapur & Rourkela on 3rd, 4th, 5th, 10th and 12th February 2023 respectively. Elina will be meeting the lucky winners of the contest for a Meet & Greet, Walk the Ramp with Elina, Discuss Elina’s Dream Diamond looks and have a conversation over Coffee.

· Utkala collection Film:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioFuUaHX8Ck&t=11s