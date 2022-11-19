Elgar Parishad Case: Accused Gautam Navlakha Released From Jail

New Delhi: Gautam Navlakha, , who has been charged as an accused in Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case, has been released from Taloja jail, and handed over to Navi Mumbai police for house arrest.

Gautam will live under house arrest for a month.

After being released from jail, he was immediately taken to a building in Navi Mumbai’s Belapur-Agroli area by a police team where he would be staying.

On Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court had rejected the NIA’s application opposing his house arrest. It had ordered that Navlakha be placed under house arrest “without fail” within 24 hours.