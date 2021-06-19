Elephants Wreak Havoc In Keonjhar, Destroy Houses

Keonjhar: A herd of elephants wreaked havoc in Bimala forest under the Telkoi forest range in the Keonjhar district damaging several houses and crops.

Reportedly, the herd of 25 elephants including eight calves entered the human settlement and damaged the rooms and walls of one Jayanti Munda of the same village. Later, the villagers were able to drive away the elephants.

While an atmosphere of panic has set in the nearby villages, locals are spending sleepless nights to keep themselves and their farmlands safe from the marauding elephants.