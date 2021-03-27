Elephant Tusks Seized In Deogarh, Two Held

Deogarh: Forest department officials seized two tusks and arrested two smugglers in this connection at Balipasi Chakk under Khamar forest range.

The arrestees were identified as Mitu Behera from Kurmula village and Raju Kandal from Rohira village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Khyama Sarangi, Deogarh forest officer, conducted a raid and arrested two persons involved in the illegal trade. The cops also seized two pieces of elephant tusk weighing 3kg from their possession.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.