Elephant Tusks Seized In Balasore, 5 Held

Soro: Oupada forest department officials along with the help of local police have seized 10 elephant tusks and arrested five people in connection with the case.

According to sources, three accused have been identified as from Oupada area in Balasore district while two others are from Khaira and Bhadrak area respectively.

The officials have also seized the equipment used by the accused persons.

ACF Sushanta Jena, Ranger Babita Soren are reportedly questioning the accused persons.