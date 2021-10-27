Elephant Tusk Seized In Angul, One Held

Angul: A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and police have arrested a person with an elephant tusk near Antulia under Angul Forest Division.

The arrestee has been identified as Sudar Naik of Hatasiunali, Ranibandhapolice station limits in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid near Antulia are and nabbed the accused while he was trying to sell the ivory. The cops also seized other incriminating materials from his possession.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that in past one year, special drives have been launched against wildlife criminals. During the raids, the cops have seized as many as 18 Leopard skin, 10 Elephant Tusk, 2 deer skins, 5 live pangolin, and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 37wildlife criminals in this connection.