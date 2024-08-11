Elephant Tramples Woman
Top NewsBreakingState

Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In Sundargarh

By Yajati Keshari Rout

Bhubaneswar: A woman was trampled to death by an elephant at Kathakaranjia village of Kakerma Panchayat within Hatibadi forest under the Birmitrapur forest range in Sundargarh district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sabitri Gouda (54).

According to reports, a herd of 22 elephants entered the village in the early hours of Sunday morning and demolished the house of Gouda to eat the grain stock. Though, Sabitri tried to run away from the house but a tusker trampled her to death on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, Birmitrapur ranger Duryodhan Jarei, Hatibadi police station SI Prafulla Sethi reached the spot for investigation.

The police team seized the body for post-mortem and registered a case into the incident.

Continue Reading
Yajati Keshari Rout 2616 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News