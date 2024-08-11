Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: A woman was trampled to death by an elephant at Kathakaranjia village of Kakerma Panchayat within Hatibadi forest under the Birmitrapur forest range in Sundargarh district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sabitri Gouda (54).

According to reports, a herd of 22 elephants entered the village in the early hours of Sunday morning and demolished the house of Gouda to eat the grain stock. Though, Sabitri tried to run away from the house but a tusker trampled her to death on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, Birmitrapur ranger Duryodhan Jarei, Hatibadi police station SI Prafulla Sethi reached the spot for investigation.

The police team seized the body for post-mortem and registered a case into the incident.