Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: An elderly woman was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant at Khadikoshal village under Betnoti forest range in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Dehury, wife of Sarbeswar Dehury of the village.

According to sources, she was reportedly sleeping when the elephant broke into her house in search of food. As per reports, elephants have been causing a huge loss of life and property in the village for years together. Meanwhile, forest department officials have initiated a probe into the matter.