Elephant Tramples Man To Death In Mayurbhanj

By Pragativadi News Service
Mayurbhanj:  A wild elephant trampled a man to death at Ambagadia village in Betnoti block of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Biswanath Singh of the village.

According to reports, a tusker suddenly came out of the nearby forest and entered the weekly market. Meanwhile, the pachyderm attacked Singh killing him on the spot.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and are monitoring the elephant’s movements. A case in this regard has been registered at Baisinga Police Station.

