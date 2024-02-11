Elephant tramples elderly man to death

Sambalpur: An elderly man was trampled to death by a rampaging wild elephant at Khaerpada village under Sambalpur Sadar Forest Range on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Bhoi. He was 75.

Bhoi was reportedly sleeping in his house at night when the elephant broke down the wall and trampled him to death. He died on the spot.

The forest officials are trying to drive it away from the habitation but they are failing in their efforts.