Bolangir: An elderly couple was killed after being attacked by an elephant in Chabripali village under Harishankar range in Bolangir district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Nilambar Bariha (57) and his wife Yashobanti Bariha (52).

As per reports, at midnight on Sunday, a tusker entered Chabripali village. The elephant lingered near the village for two to three hours. Around 3 a.m., Nilambar Bariha and his second wife Yashobanti Bariha, who reside in a separate dwelling in a field distant from the village, along with their son Loknath Bariha and daughter-in-law Brundabati Bariha, were alerted by the noise of the elephant. Loknath and Brundabati, upon investigating the sound, went to the village to seek the help of other villagers.

The villagers after receiving the information rushed there with them and found the dead bodies of Nilambar and Yashobanti lying on the floor. Forest officials, upon learning of the incident, arrived at the location and sent the bodies for post-mortem.