Elephant strays into Bonai village

Bonai: An elephant strayed into into Dharanidharpali area under Bonai forest range of Sundergarh district creating panic among the residents.

Locals spotted the jumbo moving in the paddy field here. Villagers alleged that the pachyderm destroyed the standing crops ans also damaged houses here.

On being informed, Forest officials rushed to the spot and started an operation to drive away the elephant from human habitations.

The elephant is expected to return to the nearby forest over the night.