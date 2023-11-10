Elephant scare grips Baranga & Naraj area

Cuttack: Fear gripped the locals of Barang block and Naraj area in Cuttack district after elephants were spotted here. Besides, locals alleged that they were unable to venture out of the house due to fear of being attacked by the jumbos.

According to the information, the villagers spotted two wild elephants wandering at the Barunabanta hills near Sidheswar temple of Naraj. Afterwards, the female pachyderm and it’s calf past through the old guest house and broke the boundary.

On the other hand, the junbos have destroyed many crops on their way.

The villagers have informed to the forest department about this. The two elephants have been hiding on the Barunabanta hills, said the locals.