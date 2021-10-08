Elephant menace continues in Sundargarh district

Sundargarh: Menace continues to cause havoc in Sundargarh district. The elephant issue has been one of the major concerns of forest officials of the district.

Reportedly, two tuskers destroyed crops in acres of land in Talita area of Bonai Range here. On the other hand, another herd of 20 elephants has reportedly been wreaking havoc in Kadadhia village under Koida forest division for last 2 weeks.

Following this, forest personnel have been deployed in the area to drive away the elephants.

Notably, thousands of residents of the district have spent sleepless nights due to the threat of elephants entering into their villages, killing innocent lives, damaging crops, houses and injuring human beings.