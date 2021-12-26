Elephant Killed In Khurda After Collision With Goods Train

Khurda: An elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train near Bhusandapur Railway Station under Tangi Forest Division in Khurda district on Saturday.

According to reports, when a herd of about 20 elephants was crossing the railway tracks, the train collided with the mammels killing one pachyderm on the spot while several other jumbos sustained injuries.

After receiving the information, officials from Tangi Forest Division rushed to the spot today morning and seized the carcass of the elephant.

Forest department personnel said that the elephant herd has been moving inside Bhusandapur forest and during the night hours they usually move to nearby agricultural fields in search of food.