Elephant Herd Wreaks Havoc In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A herd of wild elephants has been wreaking havoc in Kantara Koida village in Sundargarh district.

Their presence has created panic among the villagers. Locals and forest personnel have tried every means to ward off the elephants.

According to sources, the elephants strayed into the village from a nearby forest and damaged three houses leaving three people injured.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and launched an operation to drive the elephants away from the village.