Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Subarnapur villages

Subarnapur: A herd of 40 elephants damaged standing paddy crops over acres of area in Gariapali, Seledi, Jharapada, Tulandipali and nearby areas under Binika range of Subarnapur district.

The farmers in these villages have been spending sleepless nights with the elephants on rampage.

According to the sources, the elephant herd barged into the villages in search of food and destroyed acres of standing crops from the last three days.