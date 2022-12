Cuttack: A Herd of 18 elephants were spotted on Hadia Patha, a plain in Mahanadi river and created panic among the city residents on Sunday night. On being informed, forest personnel reached the spot and kept a close watch on their movement.

The jumbo herd had now returned to Boula forest of Athagarh via Nuapatna following efforts by forest department employees.

“The pachyderms usually move in the night,” Informed officials.