Elephant Herd Spotted On NH Under Khuntuni Range

Athagarh: Panic gripped the locals residing under Khuntuni Range of Cuttack district after a herd of 16 elephants from Chandaka forests spotted on the National Highway here.

As per the report, the herd comprising elephants of different age groups sneaked into Dalijoda Forest Range in search of food and damaged acres of paddy crops in the nearby areas.

Resident were left in a state of panic.

The locals have informed about the incident to the forest department and expect the path to be cleared as soon as possible.

Forest personnel rushed to the spot to track their movement.