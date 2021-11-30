Elephant Herd Goes On Rampage In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage wreaking heavy damage to paddy crops over acres of area in several areas of Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, the wild elephants entered the villages including Rangapata, Gohira village, and nearby areas under the Saharpada section and destroyed acres of standing crops. Following this, local alerted the forest personnel about the same.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderms to the forest.