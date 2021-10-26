Elephant Herd Creates Panic Among Khurda Villagers

New Delhi: Fear gripped the people of Godipada village in Khurda district after a herd of elephants was spotted in the area.

According to reports, the herd of pachyderms entered the human habitat in search of food and destroyed crops and houses in the village. The residents have been spending sleepless nights in order to guard their crops and houses.

On being informed, the forest officials tried to drive them away by beating drums and flashing lights. Following this, the Forest Department has kept an eye on the movement of the elephants including night patrolling.