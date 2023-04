Elephant electrocuted to death in trap laid to poach wild boar

Sonepur: An elephant was electrocuted to death near Mahada village under Binika forest division in Sonepur district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the jumbo died after coming in contact with a live wire fence laid for poaching wild boar.

The Forest Department officials also confirmed the elephant’s death due to electrocution and seized the electric wire trap which was laid across 1 km, sources informed.