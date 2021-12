Cuttack: An elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in farmland at Rajanagar village under Athagarh police limits in Cuttack district.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass of the pachyderm and immediately informed the forest officials about the same.

On getting information, a team of OUAT reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.