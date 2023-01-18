Elephant Death: Orissa HC Asks State To Implement Action Plan

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to implement action plan approved by the high level committee within three weeks over elephant death in the State.

The court issued the directive on the PIL filed by a wildlife activist.

The action plan has been prepared in the lines of Sri Lanka and Karnataka model, which has been approved by the team of experts constituted by the government.

The 10-ponit action plan includes– adoption of zone-based approach, formation of district-level zones, habitat management for increased productivity, which would involve improving the elephant habitat, plantation of bamboo plants and preferred elephant food plants, water sources and other habitat improving measures apart from forest fire prevention and control.

The court also directed the Joint Task Force to submit the details in connection with the suicide of Forest department staff Turam Purty, deployed in Similipal. The next hearing has been scheduled to be held on March 13.