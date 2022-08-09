Elephant Carcass Found In Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: The carcass of a female elephant was found in Mahagiri forest near Rankia village in Sukinda town of Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass and alerted the forest department officials about the same.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard.