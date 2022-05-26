Elephant Carcass Found In Boudh Forest

Boudh: The carcass of an elephant was recovered from Baghiapada Session Bankamundi Reserve Compartment-8 forest here.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass and informed forest officials.

On being informed, the officials reached the spot and sent the carcass for an autopsy.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect that the animal might have been poached for ivory.

Following this, an investigation has been initiated in this regard.