Elephant Calf Rescued From Well

Mayurbhanj: An elephant calf was rescued from a well at Bisusola village under Deuli Range in Baripada Forest Division of Mayurbhanj district.

According to available information, the calf fell into the well while a jumbo herd from Jharkhand had entered the village after crossing the dense forest on the West Bengal border.

Locals spotted the distressed animal and immediately alerted the forest officials.

Upon intimation, Forest officials from Deuli Range and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the elephant calf.