Sundargarh: An elephant calf was mowed down by a goods train near Bondamunda in Rourkela in Sundargarh district on Monday evening.

As per reports, the train hit a herd of elephants, resulting in the immediate death of one calf.

Local residents had been in a panic as the elephants entered residential areas. In an attempt to drive the herd away, the elephants ran towards the oncoming goods train, leading to the tragic collision. It is believed that other elephants may have also been injured.

Forest Department officials and local police were notified and arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation and take necessary actions.

It is important to note that trains on that route had been ordered to reduce speed due to the known presence of elephants. Sources suggest that the accident may have occurred because the goods train was travelling at a high speed.

