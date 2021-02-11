Elephant Calf Found Dead In Sambalpur Forest   

Sambalpur: An elephant calf was found dead at Chadchadi Village under Rairakhol Forest division in Sambalpur district today.

The age of the baby elephant is said to be around one year old.

Reportedly, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted the carcass and alerted the forest department about the same.

On being informed, the forest personnel reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem. However, the actual reason behind the death of the baby elephant is yet to be ascertained.