Elephant Calf Found Dead In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A carcass of an elephant calf was found in the Muktapasi forest range in Kamakyanagar of Dhenkanal district on Thursday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the elephant carcass on a paddy field in Kankili village, said a forest official.

According to preliminary investigation, the calf died during a fight among elephants, the official said.

Notably, a herd of elephants has been roaming in the forest range since last couple of days.