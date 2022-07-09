Elena Rybakina Scripts History, Becomes 1st Asian Wimbledon Champion After Defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur

New Delhi: The No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina scripted history by becoming the first Asian Wimbledon champion, after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the final in of women’s singles category on Saturday.

With this feat, Elena also became the first-ever Kazakh Grand Slam singles champion, beating her Tunisian opponent by 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a final that lasted for 1 hour, 48 minutes.

In this first Wimbledon title match first-time Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era, the 23-year-old Rybakina also became the youngest woman to lift the title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova won it in 2011. This is the third title of her career.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur booked her slot in the Wimbledon final after a win over Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the semi-finals of the women’s category on Thursday. The No. 3 seed Jabeur won the one-hour, forty-three-minute long match against Maria by a margin of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Her opponent Rybakina also reached the finals by defeating Simona Halep of Romania in the semi-finals. The Kazakh defeated Halep by margin of 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 1 hour, 15 minutes.