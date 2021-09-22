Electropreneur Park-Bhubaneswar launches Open Challenge Program 2.0

Bhubaneswar: Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar, a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) for ESDM Incubation is set up by STPI with support from Government of India and Government of Odisha to promote ESDM Startups and create a holistic eco-system for encouraging R&D, innovation, Product developments, Entrepreneurship in the ESDM sector in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Second open challenge Program of Electropreneur Park-Bhubaneswar was launched by Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI in gracious presence of Shri Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha, Shri Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Electronics & IT, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Cyber Media & Chief Mentor, Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar, Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI, New Delhi, Shri Shri Rajeev Khusu, Director Texas Instruments & Chairman-IESA, Shri Sambit Sahu, Vice President & GM, Intel Corporation, Shri Sanjeev Chopra, CEO, Electropreneur Park, New Delhi, Ms. Lopa Mishra Jana, COO, Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar.

The Second Open Challenge Program (OCP 2.0) was launched for selection and on-boarding of Startups in Pre-Incubation & Incubation Program of the CoE. The Open Challenge Program (OCP) is a platform where the Applications are called to identify and select the entrepreneurs, Innovators & Startups in ESDM domain.

EP-Bhubaneswar offers the selected Startups to be part of state-of-the-art Incubation & Pre-Incubation Program and garner their success through strategic networking, seed funding, mentoring, support for training, marketing, patenting, access to the CoE labs, software & tools etc.

Speaking on the occasion DG, STPI urged the Innovators and Startups to come up with brilliant ideas and solutions to be part of EP-Bhubaneswar and ESDM growth story of the country. Shri Satyabrata Sahu spoke about the vibrant Startup ecosystem of the State and aspiration of Govt. of Odisha to be number one in Startup ranking. Shri Manoj Mishra appreciated the efforts of STPI and briefed about the new incentives of State Govt. for promoting IT and ESDM Industries and stressed on building a larger ecosystem.

During the event, EP Design Library & Resource Center was launched by Shri Satyabrata Sahu Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha which will provide access to reference designs for wide range of product modules including Power supplies, Sensors, Control boards etc. for startups.

A MoU was signed between STPT and Texas Instruments (TI) to boost the collaborative ecosystem of STPI for promotion of Startups & Innovation in the State.

The event was moderated by Ms. Lopa Mishra Jana, COO, EP-Bhubaneswar and Shri S.R Patra, Joint Director, STPI offered Vote of Thanks.