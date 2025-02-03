A major fire broke out at a warehouse near Aiginia in Bhubaneswar and goods worth lakhs were gutted.

After receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and three hours of ordeal, brought the fire under control.

According to fire personnel, the fire was reported at around 5:30 pm. After receiving a call on 112, fire brigade reached the spot within minutes and noticed the fire on the first floor of the building with heavy smoke emanating.

Despite the initial spraying of foam and water, in vain. The warehouse was filled with a large amount of electrical equipment, which made the fire spread rapidly. The fire was brought under control after more than three hours. Three fire engines, two platoons and 20 firefighters were deployed in the operation.

Regarding the fire, the warehouse owner said that he came to know about the fire at 5:30 pm. At that time, the owner was also on the ground floor along with six employees. The fire first started at the back of the warehouse and then gradually spread to the entire hall.

While the cause of the fire is not known yet, it is suspected to have erupted from a short circuit.

The warehouse that caught fire is a 4,000-square-foot hall. There were 200 to 300 DJ lights and sound equipment. The owner said that the fire is believed to have spread rapidly because of the electrical equipment.

It is worth noting that now Bhubaneswar is witnessing some kind of fire incident every day. On Sunday, a car caught fire in the Nayapalli area. Similarly, five days ago, a fire broke out in a medicine warehouse in Rudrapur.