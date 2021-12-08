Electrification Of Talcher-Kaniha Track Commissioned

Bhubaneswar: The Electrification work of 53.5945 Track KMs stretch Talcher-Kaniha Electrification project commissioned today after getting EIG and conducting loco Trial.

Commissioning of this project will help in seamless operation of Electric Trains in and out of NTPC Kaniha and also help in huge financial saving which was due to detention of trains at NTPC exchange yard on account of change in Traction.

This Project has also been completed in spite of lot of hindrances and severe law and order situations in the locality of the Railway section.