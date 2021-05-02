Electrician Dies Of Power Shock In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: An electrician died of electrocution in Dhenkanal district on Sunday. The incident has been reported from Srirampur village under Tumusingha police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Tripathy.

According to reports, Sudhir along with another electrician were called to repair a fault in the power line. When Sudhir went to repair the fault, he suffered an electric shock and fell on the ground.

Locals immediately rushed him to Anlabereni Community Health Centre (CHC) from where he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

On the other hand, family members of the deceased demanded Rs 40 lakh compensation and a job for his wife.