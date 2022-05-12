Elections For 57 Rajya Sabha Seats On June 10; 3 Seats In Odisha To Go To Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10.

The term of office of 57 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states is due to expire on their retirement between June-August 2022. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.

May 24: Notification will be issued

May 31: Last date of making nominations

June 1: Scrutiny of nominations

June 3: Last date for withdrawal of candidatures

June 10: Date of polling

The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above-said elections.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for the conduct of the elections.