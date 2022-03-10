Election Results Prove Sunset Of Dynastic Politics In India: PM Modi

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the first-time voters for ensuring BJP’s victories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers from the party headquarters here.

Addressing from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, “I’m happy that first-time voters participated in the elections and ensured BJP’s victories.”

“BJP workers had promised me that Holi would begin from March 10 this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24*7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states,” he added.

PM Modi said, “I am not against any family, neither do I have any personal enmity with anyone. I am concerned about democracy. I told the people how dynastic politics has harmed their states and taken them back. I am glad the people have understood this and voted to strengthen the power of democracy.”

“There would be one day when the people of this country will make the sunset happen of the dynastic politics. The people have given an indication of what is going to happen with their understanding,” he added.

“Some people in our country are deteriorating the level of politics consistently. They have tried to mislead the people. The world is lauding our efforts in the field of vaccination but questions were raised even on this work of humanity. They tried to limit ‘Operation Ganga’ to the boundaries of states. Attempts to give every scheme and work the colour of castism, statism and regionalism is a matter of concern for the bright future of India,” he added.