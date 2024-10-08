New Delhi: In the early stages of the Assembly election vote count, initial leads show Congress on course for a simple majority in Haryana, leaving the ruling BJP in the dust. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is flirting with the halfway mark in early trends.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

There are 90 Assembly seats up for grabs in Haryana, making 46 the majority mark. Haryana looks set for a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress. While initial trends had shown the Congress racing ahead and even crossing the halfway mark of 46, the situation has completely changed. As per the trends available at 9:45 am, the BJP has taken a lead in 42 seats against 41 for the Congress.

Congress, which is poised to reclaim Haryana, appears to be benefiting from a shift in vote share from regional parties like the INLD and JJP. Early trends indicate the BJP will largely retain its vote share, securing 38% compared to 37% in the 2019 polls.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress and the National Conference (NC) alliance is currently leading on 49 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 25.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...