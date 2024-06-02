Election Results 2024: BJP Retains Arunachal Pradesh, SKM Sweeps Sikkim

Sikkim: The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has secured a second term in Sikkim.

Voting was held for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim on April 19. Leads for all seats in both northeastern states are in.

In Arunachal Pradesh, results are being declared today for just 50 of the 60 seats. The ruling BJP has already won ten assembly seats unopposed. Chief Minister Pema Khandu is one of the 10 party candidates who won unopposed earlier.

The Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha – led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has won 18 seats. In 2019, the SKM had ended the 25-year rule of the SDF by winning 17 seats against 15 of Pawan Chamling’s party.

Mr Tamang said he was confident about his party securing a second term as they worked hard for the betterment of the people of Sikkim.