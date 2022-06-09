Election Commission To Announce Date Of Presidential Poll At 3 PM

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the dates for the Presidential polls at 3 pm today. The election dates will be announced during a presser addressed by the poll panel.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is set to end on July 24 and as per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next president must be held before the completion of the incumbent’s term.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The presidential elections in 2017 were held on July 17, while the declaration of the winner was made three days later on July 20.