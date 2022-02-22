Election Commission Lifts 50% Cap on Meetings, Rallies & Roadshows

New Delhi: Taking note of declining cases of COVID-19 in poll-bound states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it has relaxed the 50 per cent cap on meetings, rallies, and roadshows of political parties and candidates.

The Commission has allowed the Political parties and candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations while relaxation in restriction of using only 50 percent capacity of space.

The ECI has also allowed Road Shows subject to SDMA regulations and with the prior permission of district authorities. However, all other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate.

Today, the Election Commission took a periodic review of the status of COVID in the country and especially in the poll-bound States.

As per updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the COVID cases have already declined significantly 13.47 Lakh on 21st January 2022 to just about 13.4 thousand as of today and have come to a minimal level in the country.

Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-poll going States. Especially in the Poll going States of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, the total number of cases which were more than 16.7 thousand at peak on 22nd January 2022 has come down to just about 500 cases on 22nd February 2022.