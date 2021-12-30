Election Commission Issues Election Symbols Ahead Odisha Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission of Odisha issued a bunch of symbols for use by the candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls next year in the state for the posts of zilla parishad member, samiti member, sarpanch and ward member.

The EC has issued as many as 19 free symbols for use in the election of members of Zilla Parishad. Cot, Boy & Girl, Bucket, Letter Box, Drum, Jug Ring and Saw are some of the symbols.

At least 19 symbols have been listed for use in the election of the Samiti by the candidates. These include—Kettle, Stool, Bus, Lock and Key, Spectacles, Hand Fan are some among them.

The EC has issued a total of 26 additional symbols including Banyan Tree, Motor Car, Lantern, Brinjal, Basket, Candles etc for election to the office of Sarpanch.

Similarly, as many as 26 additional symbols have been issued for election to the office of Ward Member while nine additional symbols have been issued by the State EC to use by the candidates for the election to the office of Ward Member.