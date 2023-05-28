Election 2024: Odisha Govt Asks Collectors To Submit List Of Officers Working In Own Locality

Bhubaneswar: The Revenue and Disaster Management department asked the Collectors to submit a list of officers working in their home districts, and who have completed three years in their present posting.

The government move is a part of 2024 poll preparedness. In the letter, the additional secretary of the Revenue department directed the Collectors to submit the list by May 29.

“You are requested to submit the name of the OAS-A (JB)/ORS Group B officers by 29.05.2023 in the prescribed format enclosed who are posted in his/her home District and the officers who have completed three years during last four years or would be completing 3 years in the district on or before the last day of the fifth month during which the house is going to expire,” the letter stated.

In his communication to all district Collectors and election officers, the revenue department has cited a letter received from the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha & ACS to the government regarding the transfer and posting of officers for preparedness of general elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly 2024.

The Election Commission has strict instruction regarding posting of officers.

The CEO stated, the instructions of the Commission not only cover officers appointed for specific election duties like District Election Officer (Collector), Returning Officers and Asst. Returning Officers but also other district level officers like Addl. District Magistrates, Deputy Collectors, additional sub-collector, Tahasildars, Block Development Officers, Assistant Collectors or any other officer proposed to be used for election work.

These instructions are also applicable to the Range IG, DIGs, Commandants of State Armed Police, SSPs, SPs, Addl. SPs, Sub-Divisional Head of Police, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Sergeant Majors, who are responsible for deployment of force in the district at election time.

This policy is to be implemented even without waiting for the formal announcement of the General Election in order to ensure that no large-scale dislocation of officers is necessitated after the announcement of the election. Further, if officers are transferred and posted well in advance it would be better for them to get themselves acquainted with the new place of posting and there will be no dislocation in election process.