Elderly Women Escape Unhurt While Crossing Rly Tracks In MP

Bhopal: Two elderly women were saved by railway officials from coming under the train while crossing the tracks with a train approaching the station.

The video of the incident was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways.

“Safety is paramount! Vigilant RPF and GRP personnel saved the lives of two elderly women crossing the tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another,” the tweet read.