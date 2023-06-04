Elderly Woman Trampled To Death By Tusker In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: An elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant at at Dhakara GP under Badmal section in Dhama Range of Sambalpur Forest Division on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jagyanashini Barik (73).

According to Sambalpur DFO, the woman was sleeping outside the house when a lone tusker moving in that area attacked her. She was shifted to Sambalpur DHH and was referred to Burla hospital. However, after a few hours she was declared as dead.

The relatives present at the hospital have been informed about the ex gratia and 10% of the money will be processed as per the provisions in Anukampa app.

In the meanwhile, the villagers nearby have been informed and announcements would be done in the elephant moving areas.