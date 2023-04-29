Elderly woman trampled to death by elephant

Angul: An elderly woman was killed in an elephant attack in Maranda village of Khinda Pyayat of Angul Bantla Forest. According to information, Khajuri Behera (60) of Maranda village went to the nearby forest for mangoes this morning.

Later, she encountered the pachyderm which attacked her.

Khajuri Behera was admitted to the Angul main hospital by where she was declared dead. The forest department reached the spot and initiated an investigation.