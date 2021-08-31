Elderly Woman Thrashed By Daughter-In-Law And Her Family

Bhubaneswar: In an inhumane incident, an elderly woman was allegedly thrashed by her daughter-in-law and the latter’s family.

The act, that has been reported from Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The victim has been identified as Purnima Mohanty.

Reportedly, Purnima’s son Sandip had a conflict with his wife after marriage following which, the latter returned back to her parents. Later, Sandip served a legal notice to her wife to bring an end to the marital discord between them.

Irked over the same, the accused and her family members allegedly broke intoSandip’s house and attacked his mother with a sharp weapon leaving her seriously injured. She has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Sandip’s family has lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station.