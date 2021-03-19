Elderly Woman Rescued From Well In Nuapada

Nuapada: An elderly woman was rescued by the firefighters from a deep well at Michhapali village under Komna block in Nuapada here today.

Reportedly, one Kalimati Majhi accidentally slipped into her domestic well. Following this, the family members informed the fire tenders about the matter.

On intimation, the fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the elderly woman. The woman sustained critical injuries in the mishap following which she was admitted to Komna hospital for treatment.