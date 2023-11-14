Elderly woman, rescued from borewell in Subarnapur, dies

Sonepur: An elderly woman, who fell into a 20 feet borewell and rescued by the ODRAF team in Sonepur, died at hospital.

The woman has been identified as Dukhi Negi.

According to sources, the woman accidentally fell in to the borewell while she was collecting cane grass to make brooms.

Getting information from the villagers, the ODRAF team from Boudh rushed there to rescue the woman. An NDRF team from Cuttack also reached the spot.

After 5 hours of operation, the team rescued the woman in critical condition. Though she was rescued and shifted to hospital following an intense operation by fire services personnel, doctors at Sonepur hospital declared her brought dead.