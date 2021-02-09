Elderly Woman Killed, Several Hurt As Bolero Runs Over Them In Bolangir

Bolangir: An elderly woman was killed while several sustained critical injuries after a Bolero hit them near Titlagarh in Bolangir district today.

The identity of the deceased woman was not known immediately.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the elderly woman had gone to the vegetable market. Suddenly, a bolero ran over her along with the shopkeepers who were selling veggies there.

Following the mishap, the elderly woman was killed while others sustained critical injuries. Immediately, the injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.